Delhi chief secy ‘assault’ case: Police to summon nine MLAs who were at midnight meeting

L-G, police have double standards: AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

(Express Photo by Amit Mehra) L-G, police have double standards: AAP MP Sanjay Singh.(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Following the arrests of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal for the alleged assault on the chief secretary, police are likely to summon nine other MLAs who were at the CM’s residence during the meeting. Police said the names of the nine MLAs cropped up during investigation. “Police have taken the opinion of legal experts… and have decided to record their statements. They will only substantiate the statement of the chief minister’s advisor, V K Jain — who claimed that Khan and Jarwal physically assaulted the CS — with their statements,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said investigators have asked PWD officials to provide CCTV footage of the CM’s residence, as the footage in their possession is only of the entrance gate — in which Prakash can be seen entering and leaving the CM’s residence. “Police, after scanning the footage, want to ascertain Prakash’s condition after he came out from the meeting,” police sources added.

Following a meeting with senior officials, police have decided not to take legal action against CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as they will explain their role in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, a day after police asked for CCTV footage from the Secretariat in connection with the assault on Environment Minister Imran Hussain, AAP leaders said they have identified five people involved in the assault. “Police arrested our MLAs only on the complaint of the chief secretary, who did not have any evidence. We have footage of the attack on Hussain and Ashish Khetan, yet there is no action on their complaints. The L-G is acting as an agent of the BJP… his loyalty is not towards the Constitution,” senior party leader Ashutosh said.

“Why do the L-G, the Delhi Police, and the Centre have double standards? The law is equal for every citizen. Why has no action been taken against the chief secretary for using casteist remarks against our Dalit MLAs?” party MP Sanjay Singh said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App