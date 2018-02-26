Chief Secretary row: Officials’ attitude not ‘correct’, says Delhi govt

A joint forum of Delhi govt employees appealed to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action as per law against Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia . (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) A joint forum of Delhi govt employees appealed to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action as per law against Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia . (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Delhi government on Monday said the attitude of its officials was not “correct” and they should show a positive response to its “efforts” in ending the crisis arising out of the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some AAP MLAs. Prakash was allegedly assaulted by some AAP MLAs in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the CM’s residence on the intervening night of February 19-20.

To show solidarity with Prakash, all employees of the Delhi government has been boycotting meetings with ministers, including Kejriwal, and have been observing five-minute silence at 1.30 pm outside their respective offices every day. Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the government has not received any communication from the agitating employees regarding their demand.

Earlier in the day, a joint forum of Delhi government employees appealed to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action as per law against Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the case of alleged assault on the top bureaucrat of the city administration. The forum said all officers would continue to boycott meetings with AAP ministers till the chief minister tenders a written public apology.

The social welfare minister said, “All of us need to understand that it would not work like this and hence, they (officers) should show a positive response to government’s efforts to end the current crisis.” “The government has been rejecting wrong things, I think such attitude (of officials) is not correct,” Gautam said here.

Asserting that public work should not be affected, he said, “If there is some issue in our house, we try to resolve it through discussion. We all are like a family. We should work together. Trust building is not the work of political executive only, it should be from both sides.”

The forum of government’s employees today passed a resolution in its meeting, stating that until Kejriwal and Sisodia give “a specific written and public apology”, and steps are taken to ensure the personal safety and dignity of officers, they will continue to work with AAP ministers through written communication only.

The resolution claimed that instead of apologising and admitting their mistake, the chief minister and and the deputy chief minister are in a “denial mode” which shows that they were a “part of the conspiracy”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App