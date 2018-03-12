Chief Secretary returned Budget files, says Delhi Govt

Chief Secy Anshu Prakash Chief Secy Anshu Prakash

THE DELHI Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Sunday accused Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash of “not accepting” files pertaining to the Budget speech, a charge senior bureaucrats of the joint forum described as “yet another attempt” by the AAP government to “intimidate” the bureaucracy.

In an official statement, the CMO alleged that the files which Prakash “refused” to accept pertain to fixing accountability and timelines for mohalla clinics and polyclinics. Bureaucrats hit back, claiming that the concept of timelines for projects was “nothing new”. They slammed the government for indulging in a “malicious campaign”.

The fresh developments further widened the gulf between the political executive and the bureaucrats ahead of the Budget session, scheduled to begin on March 16. They have been locked in a tussle over the alleged assault on Prakash on February 19. Following the alleged assault, bureaucrats formed the joint forum, which has been pressing for apologies from CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Sisodia.

The government said that in a first, timelines will be introduced for most big projects in the Budget. One of the files to Prakash was on the timeline related to mohalla clinics, the government statement said. “However, when the files were sent, it was informed by Chief Secretary’s residence that today being Sunday, these files be sent during office hours on Monday,” it added. Sources said the Chief Secretary was not at home when the files reached his residence and his staff are under “standing instructions not to accept files in his absence”. “If the files were that important, could the CM’s office not have made a call instead of going public? This is nothing but part of an ongoing campaign to intimidate,” sources said.

“Moreover, it is amusing that after three years in government, they are claiming credit for introducing timelines for projects. Every government project has to have specific milestones, it is nothing new. The important part is monitoring and adhering to those timelines,” sources added.

The government said the files contained Kejriwal’s comments on why the Health Department “has only been able to provide an estimated timeline for construction of 243 new clinics so far” despite having received ‘No Objection Certificates’ from various departments for 530 new sites for setting up clinics, in addition to 296 sites in schools.

“None of the other details had been mentioned so far. The CM desired on the file that the Chief Secretary should ensure how specific timelines will be adhered to,” the statement said.

