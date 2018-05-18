Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: Delhi Police reaches CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for questioning

The notice was issued almost two months after Prakash alleged he was beaten up during a meeting at Kejriwal’s house on February 19. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) The notice was issued almost two months after Prakash alleged he was beaten up during a meeting at Kejriwal’s house on February 19. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

A six-member team of the Delhi Police on Friday reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for questioning in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The CM, on Thursday, agreed to be questioned by the police at his camp office in his home today and expressed that he wanted to record the proceedings.

According to PTI, the team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh has begun questioning the chief minister and is also recording the proceedings, as demanded by Kejriwal. Police said they have gone with their own recording equipment. Around three-four advocates have also arrived at Kejriwal’s residence.

On Thursday, police had sent him a notice under CrPC Section 160, asking him to join the investigation at 11 am on Friday. In his letter to the Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station, Kejriwal had also said that if police have issues with him video recording the proceedings, they can make arrangements for the same and provide him with the video after questioning ends.

Additional DCP (north district) Harendra Singh, however, had dismissed his proposal. “We cannot allow him to make any video of the questioning, according to 161 (3) of the CrPC. We have received Kejriwal’s response and we will go to his camp office on Friday at 5 pm to question him,” he said.

The notice was issued almost two months after Prakash alleged he was beaten up during a meeting at Kejriwal’s house on February 19. AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, had been arrested and later released on bail. They had also conducted a search at Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on February 23 to recover CCTV footage. They had seized the hard disk with the CCTV footage, and a forensic report of its contents is awaited.

