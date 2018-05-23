Chief Secretary assault case: Delhi Police asks Manish Sisodia to join probe

Manish Sisodia will be questioned on Friday at 11 am. (File Photo) Manish Sisodia will be questioned on Friday at 11 am. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday sent a notice to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, asking him to join the investigation in the case of alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, police said on Wednesday. Sisodia will be questioned on Friday at 11 am.

The deputy chief minister was sent the notice on Wednesday to join the probe, days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for over three hours in connection with the matter, police said. Prakash was allegedly attacked during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19. Police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.

The police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs present at the chief minister’s residence for the meeting. Two of the party MLAs — Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — were arrested in the case.

Last month, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned in connection with the case. Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Sisodia were also present in the meeting. Jain was also questioned in the case.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister’s residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

