Chief guest Rajnath Singh in campaign mode, Delhi police event faces hiccup

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s decision to skip the Delhi Police annual raising day parade because he is busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has led to a peculiar problem: The Delhi Police having to publish new invitation cards and redistribute them to 1,000 invitees within two days. Rajnath was supposed to be the chief guest at the event, scheduled for February 16 at Kingsway Camp. Sources said police chief Amulya Patnaik personally went to extend the second round of invites to guests — from ministers to bureaucrats.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The new chief guest is MoS (Home Affairs) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. Sources said his name was finalised Saturday evening, after which Patnaik “hurriedly” ordered printing of 1,000 new invitation cards Sunday morning.

Since time was limited, several staffers at Delhi Police headquarters were assigned the task of redesigning cards. Not just the name of the chief guest; the timing too was shifted to an hour later. “Almost 80 per cent of the work was finished but we had to restart,” said an officer.