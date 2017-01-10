Chhattisgarh: Three cattle calves born of frozen IVF embryos

J K BovaGenix, an initiative of J K Trust, on Tuesday announced birth of one female and two male calves in Chhattisgarh, produced from frozen embryos of Tharparkar cattle breed of Rajasthan.

Two male calves were born on January 8 and the female calf last month at Dr Vijaypat Singhania Centre of Excellence for Assisted Reproductive Technologies in Livestock located at Gopalnagar near Bilaspur. One male calf has been named as Krishna. The calves are in good health, J K BovaGenix said in a statement.

This is in line with the government’s programme Rashtriya Gokul Mission aimed to rapidly multiply and upgrade the indigenous breeds of cattle, it said. The birth resulted after frozen embryo (of donor cow Tharparkar breed through in-vitro fertilisation, IVF, process) was implanted in crossbred cows, where it developed normally.

This development, the company said can be termed as a turning point in India’s growth story that would bring in a revolution in producing genetically superior indigenous breeds and can lead to a multi-fold increase in milk output.

JK BovaGenix has successfully established 45 IVF pregnancies in cattle, out of which 28 pregnancies are from fresh IVF embryos and 17 from frozen IVF embryos. The organisation aims to establish 10,000 IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) pregnancies by the year 2020.