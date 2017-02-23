Chhath Pooja meets MCD polls: To woo Poorvanchalis, Delhi govt to clean up water bodies, erect more ghats

People take a dip in the polluted Yamuna. Archive photo People take a dip in the polluted Yamuna. Archive photo

WITH MUNICIPAL polls round the corner, the AAP government has a simple plan to earn the Poorvanchali vote: Clean water bodies such as lakes and ponds so they are usable during Chhath Pooja.

The festival is celebrated by Biharis and Poorvanchalis a few days after Diwali. Women from the community typically take a dip in the water just after dawn.

Sources in the government said as many as 970 water bodies have been identified and efforts will soon be underway to clean them up ahead of the festival this year.

“We will make sure there are more ghats in the capital this year as the ones usually set up during the festival do not meet the requirements. This will find a place in the upcoming budget as well. We are making plans to erect and maintain the banks of all water bodies under the Delhi government, so that women devotees can stand in water and perform pooja,” a source said.

Sources claim the government doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned in wooing Poorvanchali voters. “People should know that their concerns are the government’s concerns. More ghats during the festival has been a long-standing demand of Poorvanchalis in the capital,” said a source. In 2015, the AAP government had announced a holiday on the festival.

Last year during the festival, devotees who gathered on the banks of the Yamuna were greeted by a sea of foam and toxic water.

To ensure people are not exposed to polluted water, sources in the government said they will make efforts to clean the water and maintain the banks. “Prepping the banks of water bodies will help us maintain them better, even if it is for a religious purpose.

There is a large migrant population living across the city. Cleaning up the ghats, especially those near their residences, would mean a lot to them,” a source said.