Check rainwater harvesting system at DU, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Jal Board to inspect rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems that are installed inside the Delhi University’s premises. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim ordered the DJB to submit a status report on the functioning of the RWH unit. “As regard the Delhi University, it reports having filed reply to the notice issued by the tribunal but inspection has not been conducted by DJB. DJB is directed to conduct inspection and file report,” the bench, also comprising expert member Ranjan Chatterjee, said.

