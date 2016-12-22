Delhi: Chargesheet to intimidate me, says Swati Maliwal

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal Wednesday said the chargesheet against her over appointments in the commission was filed to intimidate her and thwart her work for the closure of brothels on G B Road.

“One of the main reasons for this chargesheet is our work on

G B Road. Brothels are running illegally, One woman is forced to attend to 30 men a day. We want to stop this, shut the brothels and rehabilitate all the women. We are probing which political leader is behind their free run. Being only three kilometres away from Parliament, it can’t run without the involvement of a political leader,” said Maliwal.

She said that if she is found guilty of any act of corruption, she would put an end to her life. “I want to say one thing to the Lt-Governor straight up. You can do whatever you want… If I have done anything wrong or engaged in corruption, I won’t wait for you. I will put an end to my life.”