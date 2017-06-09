Chargesheet filed: ‘Attack on Manoj Tiwari house not conspiracy, fallout of accident’

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari along with party workers holding a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence against the alleged power and water crises in the region; in New Delhi on Thursday.Express Photo By Amit Mehra 08 June 2017 Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari along with party workers holding a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence against the alleged power and water crises in the region; in New Delhi on Thursday.Express Photo By Amit Mehra 08 June 2017

The attack at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari’s North Avenue residence was not a conspiracy but a show of anger by nine persons following a minor accident that involved the leader’s driver, stated a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police.

Sources said the 200-page chargesheet said that the nine were angry over the road accident in which their car was hit by an SUV driven by Tiwari’s driver. They came to Tiwari’s house in search of his driver but when they did not find him, they started beating up two of Tiwari’s employees. They also entered his house, the chargesheet added.

Tiwari was not at his residence during the attack. The police charged the nine accused with trespassing and assault and later added more sections into the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, B K Singh confirmed the chargesheet was filed a week ago.Police have identified those arrested as Jagdish, Sunil, Om Prakash, Anil, Sanjay, Pradeep, Parshuram, Jai Kumar and Jaswant. Jagdish is a cook, while Om Prakash was his driver.

