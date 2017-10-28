Challenge for AIIMS: Getting twins to survive separately

Kalia (left) and Jagga. Express Kalia (left) and Jagga. Express

More than 24 hours after 28-month-old twins from Odisha were separated at their heads, doctors at AIIMS on Friday said their condition would remain critical for at least “one or two weeks” — depending on when they start breathing without ventilator support. AIIMS doctors said the “sudden change in physiology” of the twins, Jagga and Kalia, is the biggest challenge being faced by the critical care team during post-operative care.

“The main concern is that since they were conjoined earlier, it is now a different physiology. They are maintaining blood circulation on their own. This change will have an effect on functioning of vital organs. They were dependent on each other and are suddenly managing their own physiology. This will take time and will continue to be a challenge for the critical care team,” Dr Girija Prasad Rath, professor, department of neuroanaesthesiology and critical care, said.

Doctors reiterated that the outcome of India’s first craniopagus surgery, which involved 40 specialists and took 18 hours, will depend on the recovery shown by the twins during post-operative care. The three key factors to their recovery, doctors said, are their ability to breathe on their own; stable functioning of key organs such as heart, brain and kidneys; and not catching any infection. Doctors are also assessing if the twins exhibit “improved sensorium” — the ability of the brain to receive, process and interpret sensory stimuli.

“They are on artificial ventilation and their condition continues to be critical. We can state that their condition is not critical only when they regain consciousness and are able to breathe on their own. That becomes very crucial. One of them has earlier had a cardiac dysfunction, and maintenance of cardiac functioning and fluids is very important. It also depends on the recovery of functioning of key organs like heart and brain. Everything possible is being done,” Dr Shefali Gulati, chief of the child neurology division, told The Indian Express.

Dr Gulati said Kalia had a seizure after surgery, and has been given drugs to control it. “When they were admitted, the twins did not have seizures. We knew that when they are operated on, their brains will be touched. For that reason, we started them on anti-epileptic drugs. Kalia had a lot of seizures during the first stage and we had to increase the dosage. But even then the seizure was not coming under control. We did not realise that since they had a common venous communication, the drug was being distributed to both. So we further increased the dosage from 60 mg to 100 mg,” Dr Gulati said.

“After they were separated, we reduced the dosage. But Kalia had a brief seizure yesterday and we added another drug. He is stable. Supportive care and prevention of infection is very important. Maintaining the blood flow and intracranial pressure (inside the skull) as well as improved sensorium will also be key to recovery,” Dr Gulati said.

