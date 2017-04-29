Centre’s red beacon ban puts Delhi police officers in a fix

While Delhi Police officers have already removed beacons from their cars, some are hoping for another order from the central or state government which exempts them from the ban, sources said. (Representational image) While Delhi Police officers have already removed beacons from their cars, some are hoping for another order from the central or state government which exempts them from the ban, sources said. (Representational image)

Many senior officers of the Delhi Police are in a fix these days over whether or not to put beacons on their vehicles from May 1. The Union Cabinet had earlier this month decided to ban use of red beacons on all VIP vehicles, including those of the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister, from May 1. While Delhi Police officers have already removed beacons from their cars, some are hoping for another order from the central or state government which exempts them from the ban, sources said. Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said, in line with the government notification, only emergency vehicles will use red and blue beacons. “These include police patrolling vehicles and police personnel involved in emergency duty,” Verma said.

Sources told The Indian Express that many senior IPS officers have been left perplexed by the Centre’s order since they feel they are among the first responder to any emergency. Sources said the notification has not clearly mentioned whether it covers vehicles in the forces.

One senior police officer said that removing beacons from the officers’ vehicle is a very wise step and should be followed properly. “I feel officers above the DCP ranks don’t require beacons — unless they are the first responders or are going to handle a law and order situation. Beacons should be given to actual ‘emergency vehicles’ like PCRs, fire engines and ambulances,” said the officer.

There are seven Joint CPs and 13 DCPs, who are looking after their ranges and districts. They are the responders who often visit the spots soon after the PCR and SHO. These officers report to the two Special Commissioners (law and order), who also visit the spot when required. SHO to Commissioner-level officers use red and blue beacons in Delhi.

