Centre’s nod to fourth phase of Delhi Metro

The Union Urban Development ministry has approved the extension of the proposed Aerocity-Tughlaqabad and Defence Colony-Saket lines of metro train upto Jaitpur and IGNOU, respectively. The announcement was made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri here today after a meeting with Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

The South Delhi MP met the Union minister and raised the demand of the Metro IV phase lines besides complaining against the delay in execution of work on the proposed lines. “Naidu directed the officers that the work on the IVth phase of Delhi Metro should be expedited and the approval for the extension of the two lines given today be forwarded to the Delhi government,” Bidhuri was quoted as saying in a statement.

Bidhuri alleged the Delhi government “did not show its categorical commitment for the funds” to be given by it, resulting in “delay” of the work. The AAP-led Delhi government had approved the IVth phase of the Delhi Metro comprising six lines in July last year. The work on it was scheduled to start in the current year and expected to be completed in three years.

