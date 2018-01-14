Centre and Delhi to launch joint campaign on air pollution

Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting on mitigating air pollution on Saturday Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting on mitigating air pollution on Saturday

The Central government will launch a clean air campaign for two weeks in the capital in February, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. Vardhan said that the Union government will coordinate a joint campaign, for two weeks, with the Delhi government, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other municipal agencies. “The campaign seeks to sensitise ground-level functionaries and general public to enforce the habit of environmental protection,” Vardhan said.

He chaired a meeting on the mitigation of air pollution on Saturday with a team of 70 officers, led jointly by one officer each from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) and an officer from the Delhi government. An official said, “These officers will be assisted by CPCB, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and municipal corporations.”

Vardhan emphasised on the role of RWAs and shopkeeper associations, stating that they would be encouraged to become a part of these teams and participate in the campaign for mitigation of pollution. “The teams will be provided with check lists so that there is focused activity on mitigation of pollution, including effective measures for dust mitigation, solid waste management and prevention of garbage burning,” said a statement. MoEF secretary C K Mishra and Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash also attended the meeting, said officials.

