Centre, AAP govt not regularising unauthorised colonies: Ajay Maken 

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken on Sunday accused the Centre, MCDs and the AAP government of not developing or regularising unauthorised colonies in the city and meting out “step-motherly treatment” to the 40 lakh people living in them. Addressing a convention of pradhans from unauthorised colonies ahead of the upcoming MCD polls, at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Maken proposed to come out with separate manifestos for unauthorised colonies and JJ Clusters before the polls.

Watch what else is making news:

“The BJP governments at the Centre and in the MCDs, and the AAP government in Delhi have meted out step-motherly treatment to the 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies,” Maken said. A statement released by the DPCC said Congress party will sanction the layout plans for unauthorised colonies within six months of coming to power in the MCDs.

“Congress party will strengthen the financial condition of the MCDs within two months after coming to power,” Maken said. He further said, “The AAP had promised in its election manifesto that it would regularise the unauthorised colonies within six months after coming to power, but after being in power for two years, not a single one has been regularised.”

The convention saw passing of a resolution carrying demands of the residents of such colonies. “Congress government in Delhi had spent Rs 4200 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies, and had regularised 895. But after the exit of the Congress, all development works in unauthorised colonies were halted, as not a brick was laid, and not a single unauthorised colony was regularised,” the statement said.