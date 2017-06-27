Central Secretariat Metro police station saw most crime cases since January 1

With no station at Central Secretariat, police sources said complainants face a lot of problems. (File photo) With no station at Central Secretariat, police sources said complainants face a lot of problems. (File photo)

The Delhi Metro police station at Central Secretariat has registered as many as 2,294 cases since January 1 this year — topping the list of police stations with the maximum number of crime cases reported across the capital. While police attributed this to an increase in the number of thefts and pick-pocketing cases, issues such as staff crunch and lack of space add to the problem.

Set up in 2015, the station on the Yellow Line has just 15 personnel — including an inspector — and no permanent office. As of now, they work from a building given to the Rajouri Garden Metro police station — which is nine stops away on the Blue Line. The 15 personnel also look after New Delhi, Rajeev Chowk, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations.

With no station at Central Secretariat, police sources said complainants face a lot of problems. “As people have to change lines and travel nine stops till Rajouri Garden to file a complaint, they often leave without reporting the matter,” a police officer said.

Majority of cases reported at the station include pick-pocketing, theft, molestation, misbehavior and assault. Cases of missing children have been reported as well, a source said.

DCP (Metro) Jintendra Mani told The Indian Express that the surge in cases could be because of an increase in the number of Metro stations and passenger footfall. “We have written to the Delhi Metro. We have also taken up the issue with the government to give us space on the same line. If our men are posted at same station, they can work more effectively. We have also requested for more staff at the (Central Secretariat) station,” he said.

Following a rise in the number of complaints, sources said a porta-cabin was set up outside Rajiv Chowk Metro station last year so that people could approach police easily. However, this was removed after objections from the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The Metro Police is part of the Railway Police. With new Metro stations coming up, many police stations are yet to be sanctioned, sources said. While CISF personnel guard Metro stations and apprehend suspects, registration of cases and investigation is done by the Metro police.

