Central Delhi rocked by two robberies and a shooting

WITHIN A span of 15 minutes, two persons were robbed in central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on Tuesday night. While the assailants made off with gold rings, a gold chain and cash in the first incident, the 42-year-old victim of the second incident was shot at. Police said they have recovered CCTV footage from the two areas and are trying to ascertain the similarities in both cases.

DCP (central) MS Randhawa said, “We have registered an FIR. We have some strong leads and efforts are on to nab the accused.”

The first incident, a police officer said, took place around 10.10 pm in Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. “A bank financier, Kapil Solanki, had stopped his car and was speaking to a friend. Suddenly, the men on the bike knocked on his car window and asked him for directions. As soon as Solanki rolled down the window, one of them whipped out a gun and robbed him of his gold rings, a chain and Rs 15,000,” said a police officer. Police said the second incident took place around 10.35 pm in Prasad Nagar – barely 3 km from the spot of the first incident.

“In the second incident, the bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman, a doctor at BL Kapoor Hospital. When the assailants tried to escape from the wrong side, they were hit by a car. Seeing them fall, the victim’s husband tried to catch hold of them. The assailant, however, shot at the man and fled the spot,” the officer said, adding that the man was immediately hospitalised and that he is recuperating now.

