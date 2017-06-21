‘Centenary celebrations cost too much’, Ramjas to hike fee

Ramjas college (File) Ramjas college (File)

Ramjas College has proposed to increase the fee for the academic session by almost 25 per cent. While the principal of the college said the increase in the fee is for the maintenance of the new building, staff council members pointed out that this was done because students’ fund has been utilised during the centennial celebration of the college last year.

The college has proposed a hike of Rs 2,500 for social sciences and Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 for science courses, despite dissent from staff members. A staff council member said it was mentioned during the meeting that of the Rs 7-8 crore in the students’ fund, Rs 2.75 crore was utilised during the celebrations.

“The bursar said in the meeting that funds were utilised. It was communicated verbally. We said this (fee hike) should be the last resort and should ideally not be done as none of the committee convenors had put forward any recommendation for such an increase,” said Tanvir Aeijaz, a teacher of the college.

However, P C Tulsiyan, the officiating principal of the college, denied the fee increase was to increase students’ fund and added that even after the hike, the fees are less than colleges such as St Stephen’s, Shri Ram College of Commerce and others.

“Our fees is not even one-third of that of SRCC. We increased the fees as there is a need for fund for maintenance of the new building fit in air-conditioners and also paying the safai karmachari,” Tulsiyan said.

However, after Delhi University Students’ Union and the National Students Union of India protested against the hike on Monday, Tulsiyan hinted at a roll back. “For the centennial celebrations I had saved for the last 32 years when I was the principal of the college. Hences, the charges (that funds were used for the event) are baseless,” said Rajendra Prasad, former principal of the college.

