CCTV cameras in DTC buses: Delhi cabinet nod likely on Tuesday

The Delhi cabinet is likely to approve the transport department’s ambitious proposal to install CCTV cameras in all DTC buses when its meets in New Delhi on Tuesday, government source said. In its 2015 Assembly election campaign, the Aam Admi Party had promised to install CCTV cameras in DTC buses after coming to power.

The DTC has already installed CCTV cameras in 200 buses of its fleet. Presently, it runs around 3800 buses. Besides, there are also about 1,200 Cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS). “The buses need to be fitted with CCTV cameras including the Cluster buses and the Cabinet will take a call on it,” said the source.

The board of DTC will also meet on Tuesday to give a green signal to the proposal after which it will be kept before the Cabinet for a final decision on it. In 2015, the then DTC chairman and managing director had sought Rs 103.25 crore to install CCTV cameras in the entire fleet.

The issue of CCTV cameras in the buses has been used by the Congress and BJP to attack the AAP government accusing it of “neglecting” women safety.

