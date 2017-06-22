CBSE told to submit details on scrapping re-evaluation

“The career of the students is at stake,” the bench said. (For representation only) “The career of the students is at stake,” the bench said. (For representation only)

Stating that the career of a student is at stake if a teacher makes an error in totalling of marks while evaluating an answer script, the Delhi High Court directed the CBSE to submit the minutes of the meeting where the governing body and examination committee had decided to scrap the re-evaluation process.

The court’s observation came while hearing several pleas filed by students in Delhi, and one from Saudi Arabia, who gave the board exams this year. The students had also sought parity with an order of the Orissa High Court, which had allowed re-evaluation for certain students.

Counsel for one of the students, Sandeep Bajaj and Soayib Qureshi, submitted an answer script and the answer key of the Class XII English paper to the bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice A K Chawla.

Despite the correct answer being provided, the counsel said two answers were marked incorrect. They added that there were similar errors in several other answer scripts, following which the bench directed them to file a separate plea. “The career of the students is at stake,” the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain said “re-evaluation was not a vested right” and maintained that the CBSE’s review petition against the Orissa High Court order was still pending. After he said the CBSE would examine the matter pertaining to errors, the bench asked him to file an affidavit. The matter has been posted for further hearing on Friday.

