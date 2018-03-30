CBSE paper leak: Board begins drill, asks schools to download, print question papers

According to sources, the CBSE is trying out multiple ways to conduct the examination. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) According to sources, the CBSE is trying out multiple ways to conduct the examination. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Looking for ways to plug leaks, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday wrote to all examination centres across the country asking them to download question papers and print them as part of a “mock drill”. A circular sent to examination centre superintendents stated, “A mock drill will be carried out today at 2 pm in the respective examination centres for the re-conduct of examinations in the subjects Economics Class XII and Mathematics Class X.”

There are 4,453 centres that hold Class X exams and 4,138 centres that conduct Class XII exams. In Delhi, there are 744 centres for Class X and 733 centres for Class XII.

“All the centre superintendents with computer staff and examination coordinators be present at the centre at 2 pm. CBSE headquarters will send a URL on the registered email/mobile no of the centre superintendent. Centres will open the URL and login by using the password,” the circular further added.

The first password was sent at 2.45 pm and the second one at 3 pm for accessing question papers and printing them.

“Centre superintendent will print set of 150 questions papers as sample and prepare sets and send confirmation to regional office at 4pm,” the circular read. Examination superintendents, who in most cases are school principals, said there was no clarity regarding what the CBSE was trying to do.

Superintendents from government schools, meanwhile, said it was not possible for them to print large number of papers, and some alleged that it was a way to shift all responsibility on the centre superintendents.

According to sources, the CBSE is trying out multiple ways to conduct the examination. The mock drill was one of them.

Each CBSE question paper has three sets. Each set has the same questions but in a different order. The number of question papers to be printed varies from centre to centre, and can also vary based on the subject. For the Class X Mathematics exam, number of question papers to be printed will be much higher than that for Class XII Economics paper, since Mathematics is mandatory for all students of Class X.

AK Jha, prinicpal of Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 8 Rohini, said, “It took us close to two hours to print 150 sets of papers. I think they wanted to see how much time it will take for each centre to print. It is also a way to place the responsibility on the principal in case of any mishap.”

Another government school principal, who did not wish to be named, said, “Today we could print the papers. But what if on the day of examination, something happens at one centre and the paper cannot be printed? I don’t think this is a sound and feasible system to go with. One cannot rule out the possibility of this being hacked.”

At a private school, it took around 25 minutes to print 150 sets of paper.

“As the instruction did not mention anything about what is to be done after the mock drill, we have no clarity on what the board is trying to do,” said Jyoti Arora, principal, Mount Abu Public School.

CBSE chairperson, Anita Karwal, did not respond to the calls and messages by The Indian Express. Earlier in the day, she told reporters, “We are working in the interest of students. Children need not worry, we are with them. Whatever decision is being taken is in fairness and interest of students and the dates will also be announced soon.”

