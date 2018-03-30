CBSE paper leak: Angry over re-test, students hold protests

Several students and parents stood in protest outside Jantar Mantar carrying posters. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Several students and parents stood in protest outside Jantar Mantar carrying posters. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Fifteen-year-old Adiba Kaleenir, a student of St Thomas School, stood at the area outside Jantar Mantar dressed in her green and white school dress on Thursday morning. Kaleenir, a Class X student, had reached there at 10 am because she was “angry, irritated” after she got to know that she will have to take the Mathematics exam again.

“I was so happy yesterday (Wednesday) as it was the last Mathematics paper of my life. Also, I had done well. When I reached home, my parents told me there is news of re-test. I did not leak the paper, why am I being held responsible for it?” said Kaleenir, who had a long holiday plan after the examination.

Kaleenir also asked if the CBSE can guarantee that the re-test question paper will not be leaked.

Several students and parents stood in protest outside Jantar Mantar carrying posters with messages such as “It is not students who need a re-test, it is the system”, “CBSE needs to be held accountable, CBSE fail, no re-test”. Many students shouted slogans seeking “justice”.

Hardik Sachedva, Class XII student of Sahoday Senior Secondary School, Hauz Khas, was sure that he would score a 100% in Economics. “I had given away my books to my junior as everything was over. Yesterday evening, I had to go back and ask him for it. Because of a small bunch of non-hard working students, why are we being made to suffer? To let CBSE know, it is not only this paper, but even the accountancy and business studies papers have been leaked,” he claimed.

The students had received messages of the protest on WhatsApp and then decided to participate in it. While many gathered at the protest site, others sent emails to the CBSE and the HRD ministry, questioning them on the decision for a re-test for just two exams. “Please re-conduct examination also for accountancy because 99.9% students want re-exam of accountancy. Please consider our problem and take it with your department,” Anubhav Agarwal, a Class XII student wrote in an email to the CBSE.

