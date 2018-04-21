Follow Us:
CBSE Class X retest: Why insist on fresh math exam, asks HC

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar posed the query to the student, after the CBSE’s counsel informed it that the decision not to conduct a retest was taken after doing a trend analysis of science, math and English papers.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 21, 2018 2:10:53 am
Hearing a plea seeking a retest of the CBSE Class X math exam, the Delhi High Court Friday asked a student why she was insisting on a fresh exam. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar posed the query to the student, after the CBSE’s counsel informed it that the decision not to conduct a retest was taken after doing a trend analysis of science, math and English papers. CBSE counsel Amit Bansal submitted that “not to conduct re-examination of the Class X mathematics paper was a considered decision… and that they cannot put lakhs of students in difficulty just for one student who wanted a retest”. The bench asked the student’s counsel, “How is your client (student) affected by the decision of not conducting a re-test?” The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 23.

