CBSE Class 10 results in, three student suicides in Capital

Police identified the three as a 15-year-old girl from Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj; a 15-year-old boy from M R Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka; and, a 16-year-old girl from the School of Open Learning. Police identified the three as a 15-year-old girl from Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj; a 15-year-old boy from M R Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka; and, a 16-year-old girl from the School of Open Learning.

HOURS AFTER the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class X exam results, with an overall pass percentage of 86.70, three students committed suicide in separate incidents in Delhi, with police attributing the deaths to disappointment over performance.

Police identified the three as a 15-year-old girl from Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj; a 15-year-old boy from M R Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka; and, a 16-year-old girl from the School of Open Learning.

According to police, the girl from Vasant Kunj died after hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house, while the boy from Dwarka committed suicide by hanging himself from the door frame of the drawing room, using a dupatta belonging to his mother. The third student slashed her wrists and hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Dabri, said police.

The three were among the 16,24,682 students who appeared for the Class X board exams, which were reintroduced this year after the CBSE scrapped the previous Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system under which students were awarded grades.

In Vasant Kunj, DCP Milind Dumbre said the girl’s father is an officer with the Enforcement Directorate. “We received a PCR call around 4.45 pm from Fortis hospital that a girl had committed suicide and had been declared dead on arrival by doctors there,” he said.

“On recording her parents’ statement, we came to know that she was disturbed after obtaining 70 per cent. She feared she would not get admission to the Science stream in Class XI,” he said.

In Dwarka, police said, the boy killed himself soon after coming to know that he had obtained 59 per cent. “He did not speak to anyone and went up to the first floor to play with his younger brother. He then left his brother alone and was later found hanging from the door frame of the drawing room around 3.30 pm,” DCP Shibhesh Singh said.

The boy’s father is employed with the House Tax Department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, said police.

In Dabri, police said, the girl who committed suicide could not clear the Science and Mathematics papers. “The incident came to light in the evening after her parents informed police. No suicide note has been recovered yet,” Singh said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App