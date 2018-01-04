CBI team to probe charges against Rohini ashram head Virendra Dev Dixit

The agency Friday registered three cases in connection with various allegations against Virendra Dev Dixit and his Rohini ashram. (Express photo/File) The agency Friday registered three cases in connection with various allegations against Virendra Dev Dixit and his Rohini ashram. (Express photo/File)

The CBI has formed a three-member investigation team, headed by a superintendent of police, to investigate allegations of confinement and rape against self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit.

The agency Friday registered three cases in connection with various allegations against Dixit and his Rohini ashram.

The steps have been taken by the CBI on the orders of the Delhi High Court, which had asked the agency to form a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

According to the procedure, the CBI has taken over the probe into the three FIRs registered by Delhi Police at Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini by re-registering them, CBI officials said.

The two cases are against Dixit for alleged rape and criminal intimidation, while another case is against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing the work of a High Court-appointed committee that had gone to the ashram on December 19, 2017.

The Delhi High Court had, on December 20, directed the CBI to investigate the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram, where they were kept in “animal-like” conditions behind metal doors in a “fortress” surrounded by barbed wire.

Taking note of the “seriousness and the sensitivity of the matter”, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had asked the CBI director to constitute a SIT, “which will take charge of all the records and documents pertaining to the matter”.

