CBI shares documents linked to AAP leader Satyendar Jain with I-T department

The CBI has shared with the Income Tax department records relating to properties and cash seizures that are allegedly linked to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and were recovered during searches at the residence of a Delhi Dental Council official.

The searches at the home of Council Registrar Rishi Raj were related to a separate bribery case. The Income Tax department is probing Jain’s alleged benami assets, tax evasion and property dealings.

Last year, the CBI had also registered a case of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets based on a probe against the Delhi minister.

According to agency sources, during the searches at Rishi Raj’s residence last week, the CBI recovered crucial documents related to two properties and photo copy of power attorney of a property-all in Karala village in Delhi.

The agency also recovered 41 cheque books, deposit slips of IDBI bank showing deposits of over Rs 2 crore, and also documents related to a bank account in ICICI bank, they said.

The CBI sources had claimed that these property and bank documents are linked to Jain, his companies and his wife Poonam.

All these documents and information about property dealings and deposits have been shared with the Income Tax department which is also probing the matter against Jain, they said.

The agency has also rebutted the Delhi government’s claims that these documents had already been seized during searches at Jain’s residence last year.

It said no such property or bank document was seized by the CBI.

Rishi Raj and a lawyer from the council were nabbed by the agency on Saturday for allegedly demanding Rs 1.1 crore from a doctor for relaxing proceedings against him which were initiated after a complaint from a patient.

