CBI seizes 81 antique statues in godown raid in Delhi

The CBI Wednesday said it has seized over 81 antique statues, worth several crores, from a godown in south Delhi. CBI officials said some of the seized statues date back to over several hundred years. The agency, along with officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), searched the godown’s premises following a tip-off that a person named Subodh Dalal allegedly kept these statues to sell to his clients, sources said.

During the search, 81 antique statues were found at the godown located in East of Kailash area, sources said. These statues had been recovered from various excavation sites, added the sources.

During questioning, Dalal produced registration certificates for 47 statues, which ASI officials called “questionable” on the basis of serial numbers and other details, sources said.

CBI officials said that 34 statues did not have any registration certificate, and when questioned, Dalal, a resident of East Patel Nagar, said he would apply for their registration soon.

The CBI has booked Dalal and unknown others, and seized all the statues, officials said.

