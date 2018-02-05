CBI recovers property, bank documents ‘linked’ to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

While conducting raids at the premises of a doctor against whom a corruption case has been registered, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday stumbled upon documents allegedly related to properties and bank accounts held by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The CBI is already probing a separate case of alleged corruption against Jain.

The agency claimed that it was conducting searches at various premises, including bank lockers, belonging to Delhi Dental Council Registrar Rishiraj after a case of corruption was registered against him recently.

From one locker at his residence, the CBI claimed to have recovered property documents, bank deposit slips of about Rs 2 crore and company documents — all belonging to Jain. The CBI claimed that Jain was the director of the company, documents of which were recovered during the search.

Rishiraj and N Pradeep Sharma, lawyer for the council, were arrested on Saturday night after they were caught, allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4.7 lakh from a doctor, sources said.

Later, during searches at Rishiraj’s residence, CBI claimed to have found documents of a property in Karala village in Jain’s name, cheque books belonging to him and his wife, and documents pertaining to one JJITL Estate Private Limited, of which he was a director.

Delhi government spokesperson Nagender Sharma said, “This is the latest attempt to frame Satyendar Jain. He has nothing to do, even remotely, with the registrar in question. This is a fresh conspiracy by the BJP. The papers recovered had been handed over to the CBI twice and have been declared many times in his Income Tax returns. What is new in these papers?”

Elaborating on the recoveries, the CBI, in a statement, said, “IDBI bank slips from 2011, showing deposits worth Rs 2 crore in the name of Jain’s company, were found… Three property documents, including two sale deeds of land measuring 12 bigha, two bishwa and eight bigha, 17 biswa at Karala village, one power of attorney for land measuring 14 bighas were found. Besides, 41 cheque books in his name, his wife’s name and in the name of a private estate firm were also found.”

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said, “The CBI has registered a case… on the allegations of demanding bribe from the complainant for getting him a favourable order from the Delhi Dental Council and also for extending help in further legal proceedings in the matter.”

He said the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused duo while allegedly accepting the bribe.

The CBI also claimed to have recovered half-a-kilogram gold and Rs 24 lakh cash but it is not clear if these are also linked to Jain, the agency said. Sources said the agency will soon call the minister to seek his explanation on the recoveries. Sources said the agency believes that the documents could have been shifted to Rishiraj’s residence so that they are safe.

Even as the AAP claimed the documents recovered were not new, CBI sources claimed that some original copies which were not available earlier have been found.

They also pointed out that Rishiraj became Dental Council Registrar during the tenure of AAP government. Last year, the agency had booked Jain in a case related to disproportionate assets.

