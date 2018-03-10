CBI must probe all SSC exams, says Swaraj India

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav also alleged that the organisation was getting news of scams, including some applicants getting calls saying that they would be given a confirmed position if they accepted a bribe. Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav also alleged that the organisation was getting news of scams, including some applicants getting calls saying that they would be given a confirmed position if they accepted a bribe.

Swaraj India Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into all Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams held hitherto and said that all future exams be suspended till the inquiry is complete. They also alleged a scam in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exams, where a single candidate’s photo and signature were allegedly used in 700 admit cards all for the same examination centre.

Meanwhile, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana in a statement said there was a “concerted attempt by vested interests to disrupt the examination systems and put impediments in the recruitment processes of the Commission with the ulterior motive of defaming the Commission”.

“It is a matter of satisfaction for the Commission that the government has accepted the recommendation of the Commission to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations made by the protesting candidates. The comprehensive nature of the inquiry would also expose the conduct of external agencies which have been actively instigating and nurturing this agitation to the detriment of the careers of thousands of bona fide candidates,” Khurana said in a statement.

In a press conference Friday, Swaraj India alleged that SSC officials initiated document verification for the Multi Tasking Staff exam even before the results were declared. About 70 lakh applicants had applied for 10,000 vacancies.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav also alleged that the organisation was getting news of scams, including some applicants getting calls saying that they would be given a confirmed position if they accepted a bribe.

