CBI searches Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence over PWD hiring

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence over alleged violation in the hiring of creative team by Public Works Department (PWD). Five more locations, including residences of PWD officials and other private persons, are also being searched, officials said.

Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering.

CBI has also registered a case against Jain, SK Srivastava, then Engineer-in-Chief, PWD and others to investigate the allegations of irregularities in hiring, reports news agency ANI.

Jain also took to Twitter informing about the development, saying, “CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI.”

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked what does PM Modi want.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the matter was handed over to CBI by former LG Najeeb Jung before leaving the office.

He also alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was using the agencies to harass the Delhi government officials. “The CBI, Delhi Police Enforcement Directorate, all have just one work these days and that is to stall the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi. The Modi government is feeling stressed with our efforts of working for the development of government hospitals and schools, and our efforts to stop lobbying by private hospitals. And that’s why they are using the agencies to put hindrances,” he said.

“Nothing will come out of these CBI raids. It might be the case that two missing shirts of Satyendar Jain are found. They are just using ED and CBI to harass the Delhi government,” he added.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency, which reportedly lacked any prior experience, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

