CBI carries out searches at offices of OSD to Delhi Health Minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at two locations, including the offices of officer on special duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a day after the investigative agency had registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal.

The agency had on Thursday registered the case on the basis of a complaint from the government’s deputy secretary (Vigilance), K S Meena. The FIR has been filed against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and Aggarwal, a senior resident (SR) at the hospital, for alleged criminal conspiracy under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

“The aforesaid acts and omission on part of Dr Anoop Mohta, Director… Dr Nikunj Aggarwal… and other unknown officials of GNCT Delhi disclose commission of offence under Section 120-B and Section 12(2) read with Section 13 (1)(d) of the PC Act,” the FIR has alleged. The vigilance department has claimed that Aggarwal was appointed senior resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on an ad-hoc basis on August 10, 2015 even though no such post was available. “Also, no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose,” it alleged.

Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a “plain paper” for the appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015. Within four days, the complaint alleged, his appointment was approved without following any procedure. “Within a few days of Aggarwal’s appointment, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties,” it alleged.

