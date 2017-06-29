CBI books Ghaziabad firm for duping investors by using actors as ‘front’

A GHAZIABAD-based company, which promoted its Ponzi scheme through “brand ambassadors” such as actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been booked by the CBI for duping investors to the tune of Rs 500 crore. The company, Webwork Trade Links, was until now being investigated by the Uttar Pradesh police. The case has now been taken over by the central agency.

The company’s portal — addsbook.com — was endorsed by the actors. Both have been named in the complaint attached to the FIR although not as accused. Promoters Anurag Jain and Sandesh Verma, allegedly duped people using the two actors as brand ambassadors of his shadow firm — addsbook.com — the complaint alleged.

According to the complaint, the company opened a ‘shadow company’, Addsbook Marketing Pvt, which was launched on December 10, 2016. “People invested heavily as they were influenced by both the celebrities,” it alleged. Jain and Verma allegedly took money from people luring them with lucrative payments for every click on advertisements on their website, the complaint said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, which was earlier probing the matter, Jain and Verma offered membership to over 4 lakh people in four months for the click and earn plan.

It is alleged that they collected more than Rs 500 crore from around 2 lakh people.

The CBI, on directives of Allahabad HC, has taken over the investigation and re-registered the FIR against Jain and Verma for allegedly cheating and violating the Information Technology Act.

