CBI arrests sub-divisional magistrate office employee while accepting bribe in Delhi

The CBI has arrested an official posted at the office of Delhi’s Civil Lines sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a builder for not initiating action against him for “violation” of pollution norms.

CBI sources said Rafi Ur Rehman, a data entry operator, was caught red-handed, along with a private person, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the builder last night. The builder approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with a complaint that Rehman had visited the site in Sangam Vihar where he was constructing apartments, they said.

In his complaint to the CBI, he said Rehman introduced himself as an official of the SDM’s office in Tis Hazari and threatened to take action against him for alleged violation of pollution norms, the CBI said in the FIR. It said he alleged took photographs of the under-construction flats and asked the builder to meet him in his office.

When the builder reached the SDM’s office, Rehman showed him a file containing challans issued to violators earlier, the FIR alleged. Rehman allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh to not impose fine on the builder, it said.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 40,000, it said. The CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused and a private person while he was accepting the bribe, it said.

