Caught on camera: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari mocks people in ATM queues

Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari was recently caught on camera making light of the hardships that demonetisation inflicted on those standing in the queues in front of banks and ATMs. Tiwari, speaking at a private New Year’s event organised by MLA Vijender Gupta, was seen talking about how he made up a song when a reporter asked him of his views on demonetisation.

“I went to stand in the (ATM) line in my area. There was someone from ABP there. I wondered what should I say so that all these people are amused,” said Tiwari, repeating the song which can be translated as, “The patriots are standing in queues, there is a huge crowd, India’s destiny is getting decorated with hardships.” He then added, “People cheered and said they’ll keep standing in queues till December 30.”

The Delhi BJP chief had earlier said that the party will distribute a laddoo in each household to express gratitude for the public’s patience during demonetisation. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had attacked Tiwari for the move saying that he is “making fun of those rendered jobless after demonetisation” by distributing laddoos.

