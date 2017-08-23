Casino-cum-bar in south Delhi farmhouse busted; 30 arrested, 13 luxury cars seized

The raid was conducted last night by the Delhi police. (Source: Special arrangement) The raid was conducted last night by the Delhi police. (Source: Special arrangement)

An illegal casino-cum-operating from a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area was busted by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Atleast 30 persons, including 14 people and five women attendants, were held and 13 luxury cars seized during the raid conducted last night. Casino tokens worth crorse, liquor bottles and hookahs were recovered. Police also seized the roulette machine and gambling tables. The 13-acre farmhouse located on the Dera Mandi Road was also being used for shooting TV shows and films. Casinos are illegal in the country except in the states of Goa, Sikkim and Daman.

In October last year, the South District Police busted a “gang of gamblers” and arrested 36 people from an illegal casino in Sainik Farms property. The raid was conducted following a tip-off about the casino that was set up days ahead of Diwali to encourage gambling.

“The raiding party found around two dozen people playing on five tables. Chips worth Rs 1,36,45,000, 23 bottles of liquor, 250 packets of playing cards and 11 vehicles were seized from the spot,” said Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) who conducted the raid. Those arrested were booked under the Delhi Gambling Act and the Delhi Excise Act. The police had also requested the court to seal the property.

