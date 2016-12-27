Cash van robbed in Pandav Nagar: Accused went for holy dip after heist

The accused in police custody, Monday. Express Photo The accused in police custody, Monday. Express Photo

Hours after three armed assailants allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh from a cash van in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, two of them drove off in an SX4 to Haridwar and Rishikesh to visit temples and take a dip in the Ganga, police said. From there, they headed to Mussoorie for a short sojourn, and were returning to the capital when they were arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday. The third accused was arrested after the two gave away his location, police said.

DCP (east district) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said the arrested persons have been identified as Bittoo (29), Rohit Nagar (19) and Sunny Sharma (22). Bittoo could not go on the trip because his wife didn’t let him, police said.

“The arrest was made by a team led by inspector Vinay Yadav. The three men are accused of firing two gunshots and robbing Rs 10 lakh cash from a van after overpowering the security guard,” Singh said.

Police said that after committing the robbery, Sharma and Nagar took a car from their friend and went to Haridwar and then Rishikesh. “They took Rs 40,000 with them and, after visiting the temples and taking a holy dip, they went to Mussoorie and had a party, where some women were also invited,” police sources said.

Sources said that before robbing the van, the accused monitored the activity of all five people who escorted it.

“In Karawal Nagar, there was an ATM near Bittoo’s house and he closely monitored the activity of the security guard, custodian and driver. Bittoo later shared his plan with his accomplices and they started looking for an opportunity, tailing several cash vans as well as looking for ATMs located in isolated areas,” police sources said.

The heist was committed on December 19 when employees of Brinks Securities were supplying cash to ATMs. Police said they looked at footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, which helped crack the case.

During investigation, police received a tip-off that the accused would be around Cross River Mall on Sunday evening. “A raid was conducted and the accused, Sunny and Rohit, were apprehended. On the basis of information provided by them, Bittoo was arrested,” police said.

Of the Rs 10 lakh, Rs 9.48 lakh was recovered. A pistol, a desi katta and a Pulsar bike stolen from Kashmere Gate and used in the robbery were also recovered.

During interrogation, Sunny, a cab driver, told police that after demonetisation, he had seen several cash vans in the area. “Bittoo asked Sunny and Rohit to do a recce of the area. They stole a Pulsar bike and fixed a fake number plate. They also got a pistol from an associate,” police said.