Cash van employee shot at in Delhi, assailants steal Rs 11 lakh

Three bike-borne assailants opened fire at three officials of a cash collecting company and made off with Rs 11 lakh on Saturday evening. According to police, the incident took place at Rohini’s Vijay Vihar. Dinesh Kumar Rawat, an employee of Sisko Cash Collection Company in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, was collecting cash from various places. He was accompanied by the driver, Shiv Kumar, and gunman, Chandan.

At 4.50 pm, Rawat got out near Paras Dairy in Rohini’s Sector 5 to collect cash from the shop. “Three men on a bike drove by and tried to snatch the cash bag. When he resisted, one of the assailants opened fire at him, took the bag and fled,” DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

Rawat received a bullet injury to his thigh and was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. The driver and gunman made a PCR call and informed police.

Police said the accused wore helmets to hide their identity. “The victims told police that they couldn’t note down the bike’s registration number as the attack was sudden.”

Police suspect the assailants had been following the cash van for a few kilometers before they attacked.

“We are getting CCTV footage from places where the cash van collected money. We are also questioning employees of the company,” a police officer said.

