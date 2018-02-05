Case against two men for ‘molesting’ JNU student

Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old JNU student. DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said they received a complaint on January 27 from a student pursuing her BA, in which she alleged that she was near the North gate in JNU when two unknown persons misbehaved with her and intimidated her.

“When two women objected and tried to catch them, the accused persons managed to escape,” the DCP said.

