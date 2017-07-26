Case against teacher for ‘beating’ child

A Class VI student was allegedly beaten up by his teacher at a private school, after a group of students were found to be involved in a fight on the school premises Tuesday. Police said the student’s family lodged a complaint against the teacher and alleged that their child was beaten up “badly and mercilessly”.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “A medical examination of the child was conducted and doctors described the injuries as simple and blunt abrasions on the back. A case under IPC Section 323 has been registered against the teacher, who has been identified.”

Police said a group of students was allegedly involved in a scuffle over a petty issue. When the matter was reported to the teacher, he called the boys and allegedly beat up the 13-year-old student with a stick. When the child reached home, he informed his parents. On seeing red marks on the child’s back, his parents took him to a hospital.

