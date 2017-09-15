Carried 5 lakh reward on his head: Sonu Dariyapur, Delhi’s most wanted, arrested

Sonu Dariyapur (left); at the Delhi Police Headquarters after his arrest on Thursday. Renuka Puri Sonu Dariyapur (left); at the Delhi Police Headquarters after his arrest on Thursday. Renuka Puri

Delhi’s most dreaded gangster, Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur, was arrested from outer Delhi’s Narela area early Thursday morning, police said. Though police claimed they arrested the man, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, following a brief exchange of fire, there are no eyewitnesses to the incident.

Sonu was involved in more than 10 cases of murder, extortion, abduction, and under the Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana. However, he became the capital’s most wanted man after he and his associates gunned down Bhupender Dariyapur alias Monu, Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Vijay Singh and Monu’s friend Arun Shetty on April 30 this year, police said.

Although Sonu and Monu were childhood friends and started gaining notoriety together, they had a fall out when Monu decided to marry Sonu’s cousin. Disapproving of the relationship, he attacked Monu and his wife Raj Rani in Punjabi Bagh on October 9, 2006. Though both of them sustained bullet injuries, they survived. But Sonu was arrested in the case.

After stepping out on parole in 2009, he allegedly killed Monu’s elder brother, and jumped parole. He has been on the run ever since. “Several teams of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Crime Branch had been been working to arrest Sonu. Police were monitoring several social media profiles, which he had created under fictitious names. He used to interact with his accomplices through Facebook Messenger, and for calls, he mainly used WhatsApp to avoid being intercepted by police,” sources said.

A police team stationed in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, where he was reportedly hiding, came to know that Sonu would reach Delhi to meet his associate Vijay Lamba. Following the tip off, the team reached the capital. Other teams were also deployed strategically along the route.

“Around 5 am, the staff deployed at Singhu border informed police that Sonu had been spotted heading towards Delhi in a white i20 with a Haryana numberplate. Police teams near NIT Road, Narela, stopped the car. Caught off guard, Sonu whipped out his pistol and fired two rounds at the police. The bullets hit an assistant sub-inspector and an inspector, who were wearing bulletproof jackets. The police team also fired in retaliation,” DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said, adding that Sonu’s sophisticated pistol loaded with 13 live cartridges has been seized.

Police said they have also recovered a countrymade English pistol with four live cartridges from underneath the driver’s seat of the car.

The i20 he was travelling in was the same one in which he had arrived and killed Monu and others in April. Police suspect that the car belongs to his associate Rajesh alias Rajje.

