Caretaker of my house attacked by thugs, says former editor of The Hindu

Senior journalist and former editor of The Hindu, Siddharth Varadarajan on Thursday said that the caretaker of his house in Delhi was attacked by “thugs”. In a Facebook post, Varadarajan said that the assailants were sending a message, warning him to watch his words in his remarks on television.

Varadarajan said, “This happened about a week ago. Four thugs caught the caretaker, roughed him up and told him to relay a message to me about what I say on TV. I approached the police who are reviewing footage to identify the culprits.”

“Four thugs recently beat up the caretaker of my flat in Delhi. The incident took place near our home, with the thugs saying, ‘Tell your sahib to watch what he says on TV’. They also issued a threat to my wife, Prof Nandini Sundar, about her Chhattisgarh case. We don’t know who they are, but it’s clearly aimed to intimidate. The caretaker is recovering. While the police have been helpful and are reviewing neighbourhood CCTV footage, I am making this incident public on the advice of friends who believe it may serve some deterrent value,” Varadarajan posted on Facebook.

