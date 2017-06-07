Caretaker objects to drinking inside toilet, stabbed to death in Delhi

Rahul, 22, suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared brought dead at a hospital in Nangloi. Rahul, 22, suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared brought dead at a hospital in Nangloi.

A 22-year-old caretaker of a public toilet was stabbed to death for asking a group of people not to consume liquor inside the premises in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm when the victim, Rahul, spotted a few men sitting inside the toilet at Nangloi’s Block Y. Police said authorities pay him and his mother to look after the toilets.

Rahul’s mother told him that three persons had misbehaved with her when she asked them not to drink, police said, adding that when Rahul went inside, he saw them sitting in a corner.

When Rahul confronted them, they turned violent and attacked him with a knife and sticks, police said. When his mother tried to save him, they beat her up too, police said.

As people gathered at the spot, the attackers managed to flee, leaving the 22-year-old in a pool of blood. Police said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police were called and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at Nangloi Police Station. Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and have formed a team to nab the accused. Police have also recorded the statement of Rahul’s mother and are trying to establish the identify the accused.

Sources said the exact number of attackers is yet to be ascertained.

Recently, a 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death, allegedly after he had an argument with two persons over public urination outside GTB Nagar Metro Station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App