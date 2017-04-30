Car vandalised by anti-social elements: JNU additional dean

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

The Additional Dean of Students at JNU on Saturday tweeted that his car was vandalised, allegedly because he organised a “condolence meet for Sukma and Kupwara martyrs”. In his complaint to police, however, Singh did not mention the condolence meet and said it was the work of “anti-social elements”.

“My car vandalised & stone pelted at home at midnight as a reward of organising condolence meet at JNU for Sukma & Kupwara martyrs. Huge mass gathered (sic),” additional DoS Buddha Singh tweeted, referring to a programme organised by the ABVP. JNUSU president Mohit Pandey, meanwhile, said, “Let the security guards give their testimony and bring out the truth.”

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “A complaint was received and a case under Section 427 (mischief causing damage) has been registered at Vasant Kunj (north) police station. Further investigation is on.”

