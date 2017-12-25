Car runs over pedestrian, mob sets vehicle ablaze

A 38-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car near Mukundpur Chowk in northwest Delhi on Saturday evening. Enraged by the incident, an angry mob caught hold of the driver of the car, thrashed him and set his car ablaze before handing him over to police.

A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station and the accused has been arrested. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said they have arrested the errant driver, Ashok Kumar. The victim, a labourer, has been identified as Sanjeev Singh.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when Singh was on his way back home from work. As soon as he reached the Outer Ring Road near Mukundpur Chowk, Kumar’s car rammed into him. The impact of the collision was such that Singh was flung in the air. Police said Kumar, however, did not stop and kept driving.

Eyewitnesses told police that two men on a motorcycle gave chase to Kumar and caught him. By the time police reached the spot, residents of the area had already beaten Kumar up and set his car on fire, police sources said.

“After reaching the spot, the police team took Singh to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He had sustained several injuries to his chest and head,” said a police officer. The officer added, “The crowd handed over the accused to them. He appeared to be drunk. A medical examination later confirmed that he had consumed alcohol.”

Police said they have also registered a separate case under sections of rioting and arson against unknown people.

