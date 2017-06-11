Car rental company reports vehicle thefts, police look at inter-state gang

Two persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for allegedly submitting fake documents and stealing a Toyota Fortuner from the car rental company, Carzonrent. The detentions were made after the company approached police, alleging that an “inter-state gang” may be targeting its vehicles. A senior police officer said more arrests are likely soon.

DCP (crime branch) Madhur Verma confirmed that a juvenile and a 22-year-old man, Vikas Paswan, have been apprehended. “Paswan submitted forged documents, including an Aadhaar card, to get a car on rent. Initial investigation revealed that they are part of an inter-state gang,” he said. While the complainant, S Kumar, refused to divulge further details, police sources said that “five-six cars” belonging to the company may have been stolen “from different places over the last two-three months”. The company, which offers cars on rent as well as taxi services, is headquartered in Delhi.

Read: Chief of anti-auto theft squad has a problem: His car has been stolen

Kumar filed the complaint on May 31 at the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch. “Recently, a man who identified himself as Rajiv Singh approached them to hire a car for five hours. They appointed one of their officials to help him and the man later submitted an Aadhaar card along with a licence. He made an online payment of Rs 1,608 and received the car from Mahipalpur flyover,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant claimed that after receiving the vehicle, the accused switched off his cellphone and detached the car’s GPS system. “The company waited for 48 hours, but felt that something was amiss when no one responded even after two days. They realised they had been cheated and decided to approach police,” the officer said.

In his complaint, Kumar highlighted that several other cars had been stolen from the company using the same modus operandi in the last three months. Sources said that with the help of technical surveillance, a team led by inspector Sunil Kumar and sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh figured out how the accused made the payment. “Police are now conducting raids in Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana to nab the other accused,” sources said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App