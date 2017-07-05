Car hits divider — and Delhi comes to a stop

The DND traffic snarl, Tuesday. Traffic police said the jam was the result of an accident, and a crane had to be called in to remove the vehicle. Oinam Anand The DND traffic snarl, Tuesday. Traffic police said the jam was the result of an accident, and a crane had to be called in to remove the vehicle. Oinam Anand

Traditionally, traffic in Delhi-NCR comes to a standstill when it rains. But a muggy, rain-less Tuesday evening also saw hour-long traffic jams hit Mayur Vihar, Noida and DND Flyway. “Between 7 pm and 7.17 pm, a car hit a divider on the DND loop because of which a traffic jam ensued. By 7.45 pm, we got the car removed by a crane,” said a Noida traffic police official. Vehicles moving from Delhi to Noida on the DND were the worst hit, with major traffic jam all the way up to Ashram.

“We employed six extra traffic police officers to manage the snarl. Another problem is also that the commuters on the other side usually slow down to see the fuss on the jammed road. That further leads to a gridlock,” said the Noida traffic police official.

Even after the car was taken off the road, the traffic jam continued. Stuck in traffic were cars, cabs and a few ambulances in distress. The “minor accident” on the DND flyway loop also affected traffic starting from Mayur Vihar phase 1, all the way up to Noida sector 14 as well as Noida sector 15A.

“We have been getting calls from commuters every 5-10 minutes, since 7 pm today. But we don’t know what has caused this jam. All traffic lights are functioning,” said a Delhi traffic police official. With traffic jams going on for kilometres, some got out of their vehicles to figure out the reason behind it, while others stuck on the DND decided to take a U-turn and started driving on the wrong side.

