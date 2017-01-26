Car-free Connaught Place to take a little longer

A bird’s eye view of Connaught Place. Source: Praveen Khanna A bird’s eye view of Connaught Place. Source: Praveen Khanna

The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) plan to make the Connaught Place inner circle a pedestrian-only zone, which was scheduled to be implemented from February 1, is likely to be delayed by 20 days. Approval from stakeholders and the lack of a detailed execution plan, NDMC officials said, are behind the delay.

“Delhi Police’s plan for traffic regulation, the council’s implementation plan, approval from Delhi Urban Art Commission — all these are yet to be submitted to the Union Development Ministry for approval. The ministry needs to be assured that all stakeholders are on board for the project. Hence, it seems that the pedestrianisation plan will be implemented only on February 20,” a senior NDMC official said.

The delay comes at a time when the New Delhi Traders’ Association has opposed the NDMC’s plan. “Closing vehicular movement in the inner circle will choke outer circle even further… Vehicles queuing up for entry into the limited parking lots will spill on to the radial roads.

People these days park on roads but no action is taken by the Delhi Traffic Police or the NDMC. This practice will be encouraged even more under the new plan,” Atul Bhargava, NDTA president, said.

Another section of traders maintained that Connaught Place has already lost a lot of business since malls have opened and said that “no stakeholder is ready to experiment on account of change in traffic pattern” fearing a loss of customers.

NDMC officials, on the other hand, maintained that parking arrangements have been made in the area and the blueprint for last-mile connectivity has also been prepared. “There are three parking areas — one at Palika Bazaar, one at Shivaji Stadium and a third one an Baba Kharak Singh Marg. A plan involving buses and battery-operated vehicles to transport visitors from Metro stations, New Delhi railway station and Mandi House, among other places, has been drawn up. For a short while, transport facilities might even be provided for free or at a nominal rate,” the official said.