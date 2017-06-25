Car climbs on to pavement, kills two homeless men

The mangled car The mangled car

Two homeless persons were killed and two others injured after they were run over by a car in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area on Saturday. Initial investigation has revealed that the incident took place around noon when the driver — at over 100 kilometres per hour — lost control and hit the four who were sleeping on the pavement. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to police, the driver, identified as Harish Kumar (32), was driving an Etios car from Rajghat towards ISBT. “Two of them died while two others were injured. The injured persons have been identified as Rashid and Deepak and are currently undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital. The deceased are yet to be identified and they had been living in the area,” the officer added.

Kumar, who works as a guest teacher at a government school in Yamuna Vihar, was arrested from the spot. “He told police during that he was trying to save a beggar, who was crossing the road, and swerved to the left, lost control and got on to the pavement,” a senior police officer said. Police said his claims are being verified.

“We also suspect that the driver might have fallen asleep on the wheel. Kumar’s blood samples have been taken to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added.

On April 20, two pavement dwellers were killed and as many injured after they were run over by a car allegedly driven by a Class XII student in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App