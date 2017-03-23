Captain Amarinder Singh to campaign in Delhi MCD polls

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Congress has roped in senior leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to be its “star campaigner” in the upcoming Delhi MCD polls as well as the Rajouri Garden Assembly by-election. Amarinder, who led his party to an impressive victory in Punjab, will be felicitated by Delhi Congress on March 30. The event will be held in West Delhi, having a sizable Sikh population.

“Captain Amarinder Singh will be star campaigner for the Congress candidate from Rajouri Garden constituency. He will also campaign for the MCD elections,” Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said. The party has fielded Meenakshi Chandela from Rajouri Garden constituency, which fell vacant after sitting AAP legislator Jarnail Singh resigned to contest the Punjab Assembly polls last month.

